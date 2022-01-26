Goosehead Insurance, Inc Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goosehead Insurance in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goosehead Insurance’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 17.73% and a net margin of 5.41%. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GSHD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Goosehead Insurance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.57.

NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $89.46 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $181.30. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.77.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 3,045 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $426,543.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark Evan Jones sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $4,509,241.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 0.3% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 25,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 2.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

