GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $383.15 Million

Equities research analysts expect that GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) will post sales of $383.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for GoPro’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $384.94 million and the lowest is $380.92 million. GoPro reported sales of $357.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GoPro will report full-year sales of $1.15 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow GoPro.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.14. GoPro had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GPRO. Morgan Stanley raised GoPro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.80 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoPro from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of GPRO stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.75. The company had a trading volume of 274,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. GoPro has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $13.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

In other news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 4,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $53,448.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas Woodman sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $2,140,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 414,509 shares of company stock valued at $4,404,860. Corporate insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 260.4% in the 2nd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 3,664,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,630,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,063 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 3,544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,823,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,947 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in GoPro by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,192,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,930 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in GoPro by 252.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,695,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,779 shares during the period. 61.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc engages in manufacturing and selling camera and camera accessories. The firm provides mountable and wearable cameras and accessories, which it refers to as capture devices. Its product brands include HERO9 Black, HERO8 Black, Max, HERO7 Black, HERO7 Silver, GoPro Plus, and GoPro App. The company was founded by Nicholas Woodman in 2002 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

