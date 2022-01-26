Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.24

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.24 and last traded at $5.28, with a volume of 347763 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Grab in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $310,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $414,000. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $838,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Grab during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,150,000. Institutional investors own 27.19% of the company’s stock.

Grab Holdings Limited offer superapp in each of food deliveries, mobility and the e-wallets segment of financial services. It operates principally in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam. Grab Holdings Limited, formerly known as Altimeter Growth Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

