Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 61,000 Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 61,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DAKT. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Daktronics by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 93,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 43,406 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 71,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Daktronics by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 25,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. 49.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DAKT opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00. Daktronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $219.14 million, a PE ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $164.48 million for the quarter. Daktronics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.11%.

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach acquired 10,000 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.72 per share, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Daktronics, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

