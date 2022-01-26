Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Cuts Stock Position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,800 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after buying an additional 246,789 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,368,000 after buying an additional 208,400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 296,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,013,000 after buying an additional 165,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,382,000 after buying an additional 146,707 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.80.

Shares of NYSE BCC opened at $73.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.97. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 56.14% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.34%.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

