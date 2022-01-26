Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes $289,000 Position in Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 20,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TLYS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1,671.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,208 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 8,108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tilly's alerts:

TLYS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilly’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $13.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $412.16 million, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.03. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.30 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.97.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.02 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th.

In other news, Director Bernard Zeichner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Henry sold 33,505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $533,064.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,161 shares of company stock worth $1,058,326. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tilly’s

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.