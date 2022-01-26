Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Takes Position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 3,824.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $231,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 99.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $14.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.50 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Vanda Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos sold 46,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $739,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for high unmet medical needs. The firm intends to treat schizophrenia, jet lag disorder, atopic dermatitis, central nervous system disorders, and circadian rhythm sleep disorder. Its product portfolio includes HETLIOZ, Fanapt, Tradipitant, Trichostatin, and AQW051.

