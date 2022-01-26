Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) to report $1.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Great Southern Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.15 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.11. Great Southern Bancorp posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will report full year earnings of $4.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.65 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Great Southern Bancorp.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GSBC. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.00. 324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,553. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $787.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Great Southern Bancorp has a 52 week low of $47.22 and a 52 week high of $61.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 25.76%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 302,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 237,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,886,000 after buying an additional 17,004 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 290.2% during the 3rd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 171,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 127,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,284,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 148,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,023,000 after buying an additional 5,178 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

