Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) issued its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $797.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.84. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12 month low of $47.22 and a 12 month high of $61.43.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $183,053.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 24.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,171,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 199.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 24,458 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 107.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. 46.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler downgraded Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.