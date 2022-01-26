Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Shares Acquired by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 120,340 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,088 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Great Western Bancorp were worth $3,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,874 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 495,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 111,274 shares in the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in Great Western Bancorp by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,631,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,510,000 after purchasing an additional 394,225 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $468,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

GWB opened at $33.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $37.90.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $109.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.27 million. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Western Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Great Western Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

About Great Western Bancorp

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.