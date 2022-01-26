Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Acquires 6,070 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF were worth $3,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RHS traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.52. 27,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,129. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $146.90 and a one year high of $173.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.64 and its 200 day moving average is $161.13.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

