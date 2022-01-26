Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Buys 5,505 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 183.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,498 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares during the period. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 723 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 74.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.85. The stock had a trading volume of 41,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,377. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.94.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

LOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $231.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

