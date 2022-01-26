Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $12,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 40,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $2,136,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,072,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 124,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after buying an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 70.3% during the third quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC now owns 45,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after buying an additional 18,741 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,286,189. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $71.47 and a 52-week high of $102.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.26.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

