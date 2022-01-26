Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF (BATS:EZU) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,249 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF were worth $7,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EZU. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. NTV Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $252,000.

Shares of BATS EZU traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.39. 12,669,269 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI Eurozone ETF has a 12-month low of $36.77 and a 12-month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.53.

iShares MSCI EMU ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EMU Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the European Monetary Union (EMU) markets, as measured by the MSCI EMU Index (the Index).

