Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Bank of America by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 401.0% in the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 122,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 97,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,084,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,697,000 after purchasing an additional 21,846 shares in the last quarter. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, hitting $46.08. 514,316 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,647,086. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $377.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.31.

In related news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

