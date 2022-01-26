Green Harvest Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Green Harvest Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM) by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,654 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,936 shares during the quarter. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC owned 0.30% of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 302.0% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.85. 109,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 89,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.37. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 52-week low of $109.99 and a 52-week high of $144.15.

