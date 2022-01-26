Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) Declares GBX 1.80 Dividend

Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) announced a dividend on Monday, January 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.80 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of UKW stock opened at GBX 141.80 ($1.91) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a current ratio of 5.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 138.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 135.52. Greencoat UK Wind has a 52 week low of GBX 124.60 ($1.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 143.99 ($1.94).

In other news, insider Martin McAdam acquired 5,000 shares of Greencoat UK Wind stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 132 ($1.78) per share, with a total value of £6,600 ($8,904.48).

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

