GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.05

Shares of GreenSpace Brands Inc. (CVE:JTR) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 425450 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.47 million and a PE ratio of -1.11.

GreenSpace Brands (CVE:JTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.39 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GreenSpace Brands Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GreenSpace Brands Inc develops, markets, and sells organic and natural food products to consumers in Canada and the United States. The company provides snack food products, such as raw and roasted nuts, seeds, and dried fruits under the Central Roast brand; and cheese-free products under the GO VEGGIE brand name.

