Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) to post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Greenwich LifeSciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenwich LifeSciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.59) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Greenwich LifeSciences.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GLSI shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of Greenwich LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenwich LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Greenwich LifeSciences stock opened at $21.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.81. Greenwich LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $15.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.77.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel acquired 2,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,831.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank Joseph Daugherty acquired 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.99 per share, with a total value of $29,985.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 7,501 shares of company stock worth $176,808 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 49.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 25.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Greenwich LifeSciences during the third quarter valued at $590,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 22.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Greenwich LifeSciences

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

