Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Announces $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0212 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 30.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.6%.

NYSE AVAL opened at $5.51 on Wednesday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $6.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.38.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 7.96%. On average, research analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 209.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,867 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AVAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.20 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers.

