Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Insider Mansour Al Alami Purchases 75,000 Shares

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($6,071.24).

Shares of LON GMS opened at GBX 5.66 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £57.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.98 ($0.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.66.

Gulf Marine Services Company Profile

Gulf Marine Services PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates self-propelled self-elevating support vessels (SESVs) worldwide. The company operates through K-Class Vessels, S-Class Vessels, E-Class Vessels, and Other Vessels segments. It operates a fleet of 13 SESVs that support clients in a range of offshore oil and gas platform refurbishment and maintenance activities, well intervention work, and offshore wind turbine maintenance work, as well as offshore oil and gas platform installation and decommissioning and offshore wind turbine installation.

