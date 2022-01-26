Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) Insider Mansour Al Alami Purchases 75,000 Shares

Gulf Marine Services PLC (LON:GMS) insider Mansour Al Alami acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($6,071.24).
Shares of LON GMS opened at GBX 5.66 ($0.08) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £57.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.52. Gulf Marine Services PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) and a 1-year high of GBX 9.98 ($0.13). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.66.
Gulf Marine Services Company Profile
