H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “H. Lundbeck A/S is an international pharmaceutical company engaged in the research and development, production, marketing and sale of pharmaceuticals across the world. Its products are targeted at disorders like depression and anxiety, schizophrenia, insomnia, Huntington’s, epilepsies, Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases. The Company is involved in the development of new and improved drugs for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. H. Lundbeck A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HLUYY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.22.

HLUYY stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.75. 471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,867. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.44. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $43.05. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

H. Lundbeck A/S Company Profile

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

