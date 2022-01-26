Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $29.23 and last traded at $29.20, with a volume of 273462 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.59.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, COKER & PALMER upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a PE ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 2.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 433.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

