Hamborner REIT (ETR:HAB) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Hamborner REIT AG (ETR:HAB)’s stock price dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as €9.71 ($11.03) and last traded at €9.73 ($11.06). Approximately 55,415 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 131,380 shares. The stock had previously closed at €9.78 ($11.11).

HAB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT in a report on Monday, December 13th. Warburg Research set a €11.00 ($12.50) price target on shares of Hamborner REIT in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $767.52 million and a PE ratio of 39.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.18, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

HAMBORNER REIT AG is a public company listed in the SDAX that operates exclusively in the property sector and is positioned as a portfolio holder for high-yield commercial properties. The company generates sustainable rental income on the basis of a diversified portfolio of properties distributed throughout Germany with a total value of around EUR1.5 billion.

