Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Given Consensus Rating of “Sell” by Analysts

Hammerson plc (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Sell” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company.

HMSNF has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

HMSNF stock opened at $0.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.46. Hammerson has a 52 week low of $0.27 and a 52 week high of $0.63.

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

