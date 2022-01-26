Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.75 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) will post $1.75 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hanesbrands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.74 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.76 billion. Hanesbrands reported sales of $1.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Hanesbrands will report full-year sales of $6.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.79 billion to $6.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $7.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanesbrands.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 99.95% and a negative net margin of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HBI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 106,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 246,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 578,983 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 9,247 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 164,101 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 51,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 30,165 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,314,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,744,878. Hanesbrands has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.71.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hanesbrands (HBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.