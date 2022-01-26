Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.49, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 31.07%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.13. 12,312 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $824.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.13. Hanmi Financial has a twelve month low of $12.04 and a twelve month high of $26.80.

Get Hanmi Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research firms have weighed in on HAFC. Jonestrading increased their target price on Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Hanmi Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson raised Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanmi Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 376,851 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,610 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 239,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 74,782 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,250 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 138.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,968 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 19,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hanmi Financial

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Hanmi Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanmi Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.