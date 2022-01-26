Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Given a €300.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) has been given a €300.00 ($340.91) target price by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($265.91) price objective on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($190.00) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($136.36) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €177.03 ($201.16).

Shares of ETR HLAG traded up €1.40 ($1.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €245.00 ($278.41). 21,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,256. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €243.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €212.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of €85.40 ($97.05) and a twelve month high of €295.00 ($335.23).

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

