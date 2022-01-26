Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Given Hold Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,650 ($22.26) target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HL. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,478 ($19.94) to GBX 1,381 ($18.63) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,850 ($24.96) target price on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,630.56 ($22.00).

Shares of HL stock opened at GBX 1,327.50 ($17.91) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £6.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74. Hargreaves Lansdown has a one year low of GBX 1,291.50 ($17.42) and a one year high of GBX 1,796 ($24.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,388.81.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

