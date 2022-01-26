Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $460.94

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 460.94 ($6.22) and traded as low as GBX 405 ($5.46). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 418 ($5.64), with a volume of 175,282 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 416.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 460.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of £156.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a GBX 2.80 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Hargreaves Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

In other Hargreaves Services news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of Hargreaves Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 409 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £36,810 ($49,662.71).

About Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP)

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

