HashCoin (HSC) Achieves Market Cap of $260,869.95

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 25th. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, HashCoin has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. HashCoin has a market capitalization of $260,869.95 and $20,794.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001081 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.92 or 0.00042246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00006296 BTC.

HashCoin Profile

HSC is a coin. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The official website for HashCoin is www.hashfuture.io . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

Buying and Selling HashCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HashCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HashCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

