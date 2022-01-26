Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $763,083.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 26th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00004901 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $41.16 million and approximately $763,083.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 36.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,986.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,538.64 or 0.06682991 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.76 or 0.00291565 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.10 or 0.00787390 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00009100 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.75 or 0.00065161 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.09 or 0.00392470 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.96 or 0.00242076 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 22,108,190 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

