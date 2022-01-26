Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) posted its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 79.33% and a negative net margin of 17.16%. The business had revenue of $494.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.71) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 230.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

HA traded down $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 853,863. Hawaiian has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $31.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.12. The company has a market capitalization of $894.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Hawaiian alerts:

In other news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Donald J. Carty sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $356,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Hawaiian by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,901,000 after purchasing an additional 30,341 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Hawaiian from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $17.50 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research lowered Hawaiian from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hawaiian has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It offers cargo handling and passenger flights between the Hawaiian Islands and its neighbor island routes through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc The company was founded on January 30, 1929 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.