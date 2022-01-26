Head to Head Survey: Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) & ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT)

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) and ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ecopetrol and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ecopetrol $13.66 billion 2.21 $2.06 billion $1.47 9.98 ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A

Ecopetrol has higher revenue and earnings than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ecopetrol and ECA Marcellus Trust I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ecopetrol 1 1 2 0 2.25 ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ecopetrol presently has a consensus price target of $15.60, suggesting a potential upside of 6.34%. Given Ecopetrol’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ecopetrol is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Risk & Volatility

Ecopetrol has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ecopetrol and ECA Marcellus Trust I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ecopetrol 15.03% 8.55% 3.36% ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of Ecopetrol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ecopetrol beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities. The Transportation and Logistics segment comprises of pipelines and other transportation activities. The Refining and Petrochemicals segment involves in refining activities and its products include motor fuels, fuel oils, and petrochemicals. The company was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

About ECA Marcellus Trust I

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

