Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 4,652 Shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) by 61.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Lion Electric were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LEV. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,696,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,881,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,720,000. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in Lion Electric by 485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 598,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,614,000 after acquiring an additional 496,657 shares during the period. Finally, Formula Growth Ltd. purchased a new position in Lion Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,523,000. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Lion Electric from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lion Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Shares of Lion Electric stock opened at $7.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92. The Lion Electric Company has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.10 million. Analysts anticipate that The Lion Electric Company will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

