Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 37,992 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 17.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 146,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after buying an additional 21,659 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 33.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,077 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 126,333 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $15,082,000 after buying an additional 6,056 shares during the period. 95.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP James Leal sold 1,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $249,478.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.70, for a total transaction of $135,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,478 shares of company stock valued at $10,289,563 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TNDM shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $117.08 on Wednesday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.19 and a 1 year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 6.31 and a quick ratio of 5.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average of $124.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 403.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

