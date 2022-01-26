Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Decreases Stock Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,655 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zynga were worth $47,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Zynga by 169.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 715,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 449,696 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth $5,163,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Zynga by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,376,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,446 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,270,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,022,000 after purchasing an additional 164,896 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Zynga by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,801,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,084,000 after purchasing an additional 635,683 shares during the period. 78.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZNGA stock opened at $8.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.44 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $12.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.03). Zynga had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ZNGA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

In other Zynga news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

