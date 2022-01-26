Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 1,245 Shares of TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TuSimple were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSP. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of TuSimple in the 2nd quarter valued at $581,577,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TuSimple during the second quarter valued at about $310,946,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,784,000 after buying an additional 1,802,652 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of TuSimple by 89.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,818,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of TuSimple during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,835,000. 33.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSP shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

In related news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total value of $43,361.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 8,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $289,113.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,631 shares of company stock worth $676,065 over the last ninety days.

NASDAQ TSP opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.19. TuSimple Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $79.84.

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.04). TuSimple had a negative return on equity of 152.46% and a negative net margin of 13,172.03%. The company had revenue of $1.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TuSimple Holdings Inc. will post -3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

