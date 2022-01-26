Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 174,400 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 99.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 812 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 174,400 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Winnebago Industries were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WGO. KeyCorp cut Winnebago Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $63.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.33 and a twelve month high of $87.53.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 34.13% and a net margin of 8.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.63%.

Winnebago Industries Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

