Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 2,045 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 96.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 39.1% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 22.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 122.7% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 49 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in AutoZone during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in AutoZone by 24.6% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on AZO. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,980.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,779.00 to $2,045.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,900.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,022.61.

AZO stock opened at $1,930.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.88. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,111.71 and a 52 week high of $2,110.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,970.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,775.09.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $25.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.87 by $4.82. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 107.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoZone news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total transaction of $444,170.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP John Scott Murphy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,055.61, for a total transaction of $4,625,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock worth $18,802,088 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

