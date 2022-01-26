Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 6,370 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,370 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 129,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,069,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.67.

In related news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 18,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $1,352,671.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,149,569 shares of company stock worth $87,074,784. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

