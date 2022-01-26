Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 318,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,683 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 300,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 559,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 31,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,803,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 247,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,233,000 after acquiring an additional 11,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.09. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 33.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

