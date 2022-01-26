Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 27,593 Shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 85.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,593 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,070,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,767,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,530,000 after buying an additional 40,896 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 303,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 34,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 257,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after buying an additional 22,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 18,168 shares in the last quarter. 36.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MSD stock opened at $8.51 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.88%.

About Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

