Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $401,000 Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 32.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 84,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 7,221 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,962,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,956,000. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $368,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $324,000. 91.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARNA opened at $89.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.92. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ARNA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

