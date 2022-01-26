Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMST. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in HomeStreet by 367.8% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 98,278 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in HomeStreet by 316.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 92,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,773,000 after purchasing an additional 70,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in HomeStreet by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,835,000 after purchasing an additional 46,650 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in HomeStreet by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 192,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 42,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.75 and a 12 month high of $57.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. HomeStreet’s payout ratio is currently 18.94%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HMST. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

