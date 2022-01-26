Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,914 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFI) by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,914 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFI. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 24,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 21.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 493,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,696,000 after acquiring an additional 86,440 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,225,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,916,000 after purchasing an additional 66,807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wolfe Research cut shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

TFI opened at $50.72 on Wednesday. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.69 and a twelve month high of $52.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.77.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Lehman Municipal Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Municipal Managed Money Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

