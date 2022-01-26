Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 674 Shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL) by 8.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Travel + Leisure during the second quarter valued at about $3,243,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in Travel + Leisure by 51.5% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 132,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 45,110 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 97.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 57,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 28,389 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 24,995.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 817,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,607,000 after acquiring an additional 814,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Travel + Leisure by 116.4% in the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,205 shares in the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TNL opened at $54.85 on Wednesday. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 52-week low of $43.40 and a 52-week high of $68.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $53.39.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $828.79 million. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. Travel + Leisure’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Travel + Leisure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Travel + Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TNL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Travel + Leisure from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Travel + Leisure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

