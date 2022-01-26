Hess (NYSE:HES) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $95.50 and last traded at $90.68, with a volume of 23143 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.50.

The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.58) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.73%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Hess from $92.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.50.

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HES. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Hess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hess in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd boosted its position in Hess by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

