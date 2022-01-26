Hess (NYSE:HES) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Hess (NYSE:HES) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Hess had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.58) EPS.

Shares of NYSE HES opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. Hess has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $94.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.24 and a beta of 1.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently 158.73%.

In related news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $292,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HES has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Hess from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hess from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Hess from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.50.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

