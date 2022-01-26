HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 16.14% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HighPeak Energy Inc. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development and production of oil, natural gas and NGL reserves. The company’s assets are primarily located in Howard County, Texas. HighPeak Energy Inc., formerly known as Pure Acquisition Corp., is based in FORT WORTH, Texas. “

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital initiated coverage on HighPeak Energy in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HPK opened at $17.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.49. HighPeak Energy has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $47.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.90 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 4.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HighPeak Energy will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HighPeak Energy news, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $37,113.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael L. Hollis bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.17 per share, with a total value of $28,974.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 89.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of HighPeak Energy by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Institutional investors own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

Pure Acquisition Corp. engages in the provision of merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination. It focuses on energy industry with an emphasis on opportunities in the upstream oil and gas industry in North America. The company was founded on November 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Story: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HighPeak Energy (HPK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.